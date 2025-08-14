Open Menu

Cisco Expects Strong Quarterly Revenue; Google Increases Spending On AI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:45 AM

WASHINGTON, August (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Cisco Systems, a developer and manufacturer of networking equipment, has predicted strong quarterly revenue amid increasing demand for networking equipment.

The company topped revenue forecasts by 0.7% last quarter, reporting $14.15 billion—an 11.

4% year-over-year increase—while it beat analysts’ EPS estimates for the next quarter but posted billings in line with expectations.

The networking and AI infrastructure markets are becoming fiercely competitive — tech giants and agile startups are fighting for shares, so Cisco’s ability to defend its networking leadership while also becoming a major AI infrastructure player is far from guaranteed.

In the meantime, Alphabet's Google announced Wednesday it will invest an extra $9 billion in Oklahoma over the next two years to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure.

