Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector is undergoing an extraordinary acceleration, positioning the emirate as a global epicentre of AI innovation and growth.

According to data published by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the emirate, with 673 AI companies, has experienced a 61 percent increase in the AI sector between June 2023 to June 2024.

Globally, there are approximately 90,904 AI companies as of 2024, which places Abu Dhabi’s AI company count as a notable concentration within the global landscape.

The findings highlight Abu Dhabi’s rise as the fastest growing centre for artificial intelligence in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) and a global leader in AI- driven enterprise, innovation, and research.

Abu Dhabi is setting global standards for the adoption of AI across strategic sectors, supported by a constellation of unique institutions and establishments, including the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies related to research, infrastructure and investments in AI and advanced technology, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), AI71, Hub71, G42, and Space42 GIQ.

Abu Dhabi Chamber has revealed that over 58 percent of all AI firms in the emirate are dedicated to innovation, research, and consultancy - clear evidence of a sophisticated, research-driven business environment.

The past six months (January to June 2025) alone have seen the launch of 150 new AI companies, driven by strategic investment, advanced infrastructure, and cross-sector demand in Abu Dhabi.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence sector is rapidly evolving from early adoption to real-world transformation, with a growing share of activity rooted in research, strategic consultancy, and enterprise-level solutions."

He noted that this surge is not only about numbers; it reflects a vibrant, diverse community of entrepreneurs, scientists, and global leaders who recognise Abu Dhabi as a magnet for groundbreaking technology ventures.

“What sets this ecosystem apart is the strength of collaboration between government and business, global leaders and emerging innovators, and research and industry. At the Chamber, we see it as our responsibility to foster these connections and create the conditions for innovation to thrive, not as an exception but as the standard,” Al Dhaheri added.

At the heart of this transformation is the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new strategic roadmap (2025-2028), which places the ease of doing business, policy advocacy, and ecosystem connectivity at its core.

A dedicated Advocacy Working Group on Artificial Intelligence and Technology brings together sector leaders who are actively shaping the future of AI in Abu Dhabi, giving the emirate a distinctive competitive edge and reinforcing its status as a centre for innovation and enterprise.