Foreign Ministers, EU Diplomats Urge Israel Against Restricting International Aid Organisations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) A group of foreign ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, have demanded Israel not crack down on international non-governmental organisation (NGOs) working on Palestinian issues.

A joint-statement issued over the weekend warned against Israel's recent registration system of international humanitarian organisations.

They warned that the new system would force NGO staff to leave Israel by next month — widening the gap of critical aid needed in Gaza and elsewhere in occupied Palestinian territories.

"Their exclusion would be an egregious signal," said the statement, signed by ministers from Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom and the EU.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination Of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) last week also sounded the alarm.

It said Israel is requiring NGOs share sensitive personal information about their Palestinian employees or face termination of their humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"Unless urgent action is taken, humanitarian organisations warn that most international NGO partners could be de-registered by 9th September or sooner — forcing them to withdraw all international staff," it said.

The requirement is one of a series of newly-imposed restrictions on international NGOs.

"Already, NGOs that are not registered under the new system are prohibited from sending any supplies to Gaza," it added.

Dozens of aid organisations in May also spoke out against the new rules.

