Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Arrested Over Protest Against Modi-led BJP Govt, ECI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2025 | 01:34 PM

Local media report Indian Opposition leader along with party leaders has been arrested during march towards Election Commission of India

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2025) Indian National Congress leader and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi was taken into custody by Delhi Police on Monday while leading a march towards the Election Commission’s office in New Delhi.

According to Indian media reports, the march was organised to protest alleged electoral fraud. Police intervened and detained Gandhi along with several party members.

Speaking to the media before his detention, Gandhi said, “The truth is that we are not allowed to speak. The truth is before the nation. This is not a fight for politics, it is a fight to save the Constitution.” He added, “This is a fight for ‘one man, one vote.’ We demand a clean and transparent voter list.”

Two days earlier, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steal votes in the recent general elections.

He presented what he claimed to be evidence of large-scale electoral fraud, alleging that duplicate voter IDs were created, fake residential addresses were used in certain Constituencies, and forged photographs were inserted into voter lists.

He further alleged that during the previous elections, the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their associates attacked the Constitution and manipulated results in at least 100 constituencies. “Had this rigging not taken place, Narendra Modi would not be the Prime Minister today,” Gandhi claimed.

Calling the Election Commission’s conduct an act of “treason,” Gandhi announced that he would take action against the alleged rigging.

