BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) China’s major light industry firms recorded 11.3 trillion Yuan (US$1.57 trillion) in operating revenue in the first half of 2025, up 7 percent year-on-year in value added, data from the China National Light Industry Council showed on Monday.

According to Xinhua news Agency, the policy-fuelled consumer demand surged in the first half of the year, with the retail sales of 11 major light industry product categories exceeding 4.3 trillion yuan (about $590 billion), up 11.6 percent from the previous year.