ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) The UAE is witnessing a surge in humanitarian initiatives this summer aimed at protecting outdoor workers from heat stress, reflecting the strong commitment of Emirati society, both individuals and institutions, to workers’ safety, welfare and rights.

Initiatives range from providing air-conditioned shelters, cold drinks, ice cream and full meals, to distributing sunglasses, sunscreen and running awareness campaigns on the dangers of heat exhaustion.

The programmes, run by both government and non-government organisations, underscore the UAE’s ethical values and its success in making worker protection a deeply rooted social culture.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said more than 10,000 air-conditioned rest areas equipped with amenities have been set up across the country for delivery workers during the midday work ban from 15th June to 15th September each year, in cooperation with relevant government bodies and the private sector.

The General Women’s Union continues its "Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak," initiative running through July, August and September, providing water, juices, dates, umbrellas and other heat protection to thousands of workers in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police launched an initiative at construction sites in Al Ain, in cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank, distributing water, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Ferjan Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE food Bank, has distributed 2 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers across Dubai to help alleviate the effects of summer heat and reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion among community members.

The campaign, which targets cleaning and construction workers, delivery drivers, and road and landscaping workers, used refrigerated distribution vehicles and fixed fridges in worker accommodations, and drew wide volunteer participation.

The Emirates Red Crescent’s Ajman centre launched a humanitarian initiative, distributing water and cold juices to more than 600 workers in public spaces, while “Beit Al Khair Society” joined MOHRE's midday work ban campaign by handing out 550 meals with cold water and juices to workers at various sites.