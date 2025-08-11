UAE's Summer Initiatives Highlight Strong Commitment To Worker Welfare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) The UAE is witnessing a surge in humanitarian initiatives this summer aimed at protecting outdoor workers from heat stress, reflecting the strong commitment of Emirati society, both individuals and institutions, to workers’ safety, welfare and rights.
Initiatives range from providing air-conditioned shelters, cold drinks, ice cream and full meals, to distributing sunglasses, sunscreen and running awareness campaigns on the dangers of heat exhaustion.
The programmes, run by both government and non-government organisations, underscore the UAE’s ethical values and its success in making worker protection a deeply rooted social culture.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said more than 10,000 air-conditioned rest areas equipped with amenities have been set up across the country for delivery workers during the midday work ban from 15th June to 15th September each year, in cooperation with relevant government bodies and the private sector.
The General Women’s Union continues its "Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak," initiative running through July, August and September, providing water, juices, dates, umbrellas and other heat protection to thousands of workers in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police launched an initiative at construction sites in Al Ain, in cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank, distributing water, sunglasses and sunscreen.
Supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Ferjan Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the UAE food Bank, has distributed 2 million bottles of cold water, juices, and frozen treats to workers across Dubai to help alleviate the effects of summer heat and reinforce the values of solidarity and compassion among community members.
The campaign, which targets cleaning and construction workers, delivery drivers, and road and landscaping workers, used refrigerated distribution vehicles and fixed fridges in worker accommodations, and drew wide volunteer participation.
The Emirates Red Crescent’s Ajman centre launched a humanitarian initiative, distributing water and cold juices to more than 600 workers in public spaces, while “Beit Al Khair Society” joined MOHRE's midday work ban campaign by handing out 550 meals with cold water and juices to workers at various sites.
Recent Stories
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE's summer initiatives highlight strong commitment to worker welfare4 minutes ago
-
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August1 hour ago
-
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza12 hours ago
-
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign13 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independence Day14 hours ago
-
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July14 hours ago
-
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonnes of food aid into ..15 hours ago
-
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement15 hours ago
-
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza16 hours ago
-
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herzegovina16 hours ago
-
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations16 hours ago
-
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli17 hours ago