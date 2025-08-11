Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 11 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 11, 2025 | 08:42 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 August 2025 is 362,850 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 311,090. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 August 2025 is 362,850 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 311,090.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 332,587 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 285,164.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 362,850 Rs 332,587
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 311,090 Rs 285,164
Per Gram Gold Rs 31,109 Rs 28,516

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

39 minutes ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

9 hours ago
 Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins ..

Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

11 hours ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

11 hours ago
 UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

12 hours ago
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaija ..

UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..

12 hours ago
 Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impos ..

Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza

13 hours ago
 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heri ..

20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..

13 hours ago
 Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza m ..

Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations

13 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of H ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli

14 hours ago
 UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business