Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Meets Members Of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Society

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

OSAKA, Japan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with members of the Japanese Parliament and representatives of the UAE–Japan Society, along with officials from a number of Japanese companies, on the sidelines of the UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled conveyed his gratitude and appreciation for their participation in the celebrations, noting that their presence reflects the depth of friendship and partnership between the two nations and the strength of their close ties.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Japan across key areas of mutual interest, in a way that serves the shared interests of both countries and meets the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity.

The parliamentarians, representatives of the UAE–Japan Society and Japanese business leaders commended the UAE’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, highlighting the pavilion’s advanced innovations and dedicated sections showcasing the nation’s rich heritage, and expressed their interest in expanding avenues of association with the UAE across various sectors.

The meeting concluded with H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed joining the Japanese delegation, event organisers and UAE Pavilion team for commemorative photographs.

