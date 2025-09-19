UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) In a landmark step to further strengthen the India-UAE economic partnership, a high-level closed-door meeting hosted by the UAE-India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) was convened today in Dubai, bringing together top officials and business leaders from both nations.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, Government of India, underscoring the strategic importance both governments place on deepening bilateral economic ties.

A central focus of the discussions was the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and its transformative impact on the India-UAE economic corridor. In the first half of 2025 alone, the agreement enabled a record US$37.6 billion in non-oil bilateral trade—a 33.9% increase over the same period last year. CEPA’s success has extended well beyond trade volumes, driving sectoral diversification with strong growth in areas such as gems and jewellery, food processing, telecom, green energy, and digital services.

Moreover, CEPA has catalysed new collaboration across emerging sectors including artificial intelligence, space technology, sustainability, and financial integration, significantly expanding the strategic scope of the partnership. Indian states are increasingly leveraging CEPA to attract targeted investments, integrate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into global value chains, and accelerate exports, reflecting the deepening synergy between India and the UAE on both economic and strategic fronts.

Simultaneously, the UAE’s role as a preferred investment hub for Indian high-net-worth individuals and family offices was lauded for creating powerful financial synergies and enabling joint strategic ventures that strengthen long-term economic alignment.

Building on this momentum, UIBC-UC used this opportunity to launch a major research initiative titled “Strength in Synergy: Unlocking India-UAE CEPA Global Potential.”

The research paper underscores the unprecedented transformation of CEPA from a bilateral trade accord into a cornerstone of strategic collaboration across sectors, geographies, and industries.

“CEPA is no longer just a trade pact, it’s a blueprint for the future,” said Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, in the paper’s foreword. “This partnership exemplifies how political will, shared vision, and aligned strengths can co-create a model for cross-regional cooperation, innovation, and global leadership.”

The paper serves as a follow-up to UIBC-UC’s seminal 2023 publication, “The India-UAE Odyssey: Echoes of History, CEPA’s Melody, and Prospects for Future Harmony,” which mapped the historical, cultural, and economic foundations of the bilateral relationship.

The 2025 paper delves deeper into CEPA’s operationalization and post-signing impact, offering actionable insights and strategic foresight on how the agreement can scale to serve as a global model of resilient, innovation-led cooperation. With both nations playing pivotal roles in multilateral groupings such as BRICS, G20, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), the CEPA partnership is uniquely positioned to shape global policy, trade governance, and sustainable development.

The UIBC-UC report offers a comprehensive roadmap for policymakers, investors, and enterprises seeking to harness the full potential of CEPA. It strongly advocates for deepened cooperation in clean energy, education, research ecosystems, digital integration, and human capital development, reinforcing the shared ambition of both nations to lead in the evolving global order.