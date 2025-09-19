Open Menu

Director Of MoFA’s Dubai Office Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Jordan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office in Dubai, has received the consular credentials of Omar EL-Atoum, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at MoFA’s Dubai Office.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in performing his duties. He also commended the strong political, economic, commercial, and investment relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Jordan.

