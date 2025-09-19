Open Menu

MENA Golf Tour To Stage 12 International Tournaments In New Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The MENA Golf Tour, headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of its new season in November with a schedule of 12 international tournaments, each offering prize money of US$100,000.

As part of the relaunch, the Tour has appointed Richard Rayment as its new General Manager, bringing more than three decades of global golf and sports management experience to the Tour’s new chapter.

The newly rebranded MENA Golf Tour will return in November with Qualifying school in Portugal, followed by a full season running through March 2026.

Founded in 2011, the MENA Golf Tour is the only Official World Golf Ranking–recognised professional golf circuit based in the middle East and North Africa. Relaunching for the 2025/26 season, the Tour provides a vital development pathway for emerging professionals from the region and around the world, with a direct route to the HotelPlanner Tour and the DP World Tour Qualifying School.

