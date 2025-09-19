MENA Golf Tour To Stage 12 International Tournaments In New Season
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The MENA Golf Tour, headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of its new season in November with a schedule of 12 international tournaments, each offering prize money of US$100,000.
As part of the relaunch, the Tour has appointed Richard Rayment as its new General Manager, bringing more than three decades of global golf and sports management experience to the Tour’s new chapter.
The newly rebranded MENA Golf Tour will return in November with Qualifying school in Portugal, followed by a full season running through March 2026.
Founded in 2011, the MENA Golf Tour is the only Official World Golf Ranking–recognised professional golf circuit based in the middle East and North Africa. Relaunching for the 2025/26 season, the Tour provides a vital development pathway for emerging professionals from the region and around the world, with a direct route to the HotelPlanner Tour and the DP World Tour Qualifying School.
Recent Stories
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world
Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
More Stories From Middle East
-
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season1 minute ago
-
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit1 minute ago
-
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jordan31 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial46 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations1 hour ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal1 hour ago
-
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world2 hours ago
-
Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency2 hours ago
-
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 20352 hours ago
-
Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 122 hours ago