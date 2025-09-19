Open Menu

Flood Turns Wedding Joy Into Tragedy In Kamalia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

A family’s wedding celebrations turned into tragedy when floodwaters swept away their house and the bride’s dowry

KAMALIA :(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) A family’s joyous preparations for a wedding turned into heartbreak when devastating floods swept through their home, destroying everything in their path.

Speaking to Geo news, the affected father, Zahoor Ahmed, said his daughter’s wedding was just weeks away, but the rising waters washed away their house along with all the dowry items painstakingly collected over time.

Ahmed, who is physically disabled, explained that he had saved and prepared the wedding essentials with great difficulty, only to see them lost in an instant. Now, the family is left homeless and waiting for help under the open sky, clinging to hope for a miracle.

Related Topics

Marriage Family All

Recent Stories

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

3 seconds ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

15 seconds ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

24 seconds ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

34 seconds ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

56 seconds ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

1 minute ago
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

1 minute ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

3 minutes ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

15 minutes ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

41 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

48 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan