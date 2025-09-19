Flood Turns Wedding Joy Into Tragedy In Kamalia
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
A family’s wedding celebrations turned into tragedy when floodwaters swept away their house and the bride’s dowry
KAMALIA :(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) A family’s joyous preparations for a wedding turned into heartbreak when devastating floods swept through their home, destroying everything in their path.
Speaking to Geo news, the affected father, Zahoor Ahmed, said his daughter’s wedding was just weeks away, but the rising waters washed away their house along with all the dowry items painstakingly collected over time.
Ahmed, who is physically disabled, explained that he had saved and prepared the wedding essentials with great difficulty, only to see them lost in an instant. Now, the family is left homeless and waiting for help under the open sky, clinging to hope for a miracle.
