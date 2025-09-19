Europe Sees Highest Emissions From Summer Wildfires In 23 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) In 2025, Europe recorded the highest forest fire emissions since records began 23 years ago, according to estimates by the EU's earth observation service, Copernicus.
Copernicus noted that forest fires in Europe had already released around 12.9 megatons of carbon by September 15. This significantly exceeds the previous record of 11.4 megatons from 2003 and 2017.
According to the report, the majority of the emissions were caused by the fires in Spain and Portugal in August. The fires on the Iberian Peninsula in August caused three quarters of the total emissions.
"Over the course of the summer, there were various regions in Europe that were affected by very intense forest fires, especially in the south of the continent. The emissions caused by these forest fires were the highest in at least 23 years," emphasised Laurence Rouil, Director of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
Recent Stories
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world
More Stories From Middle East
-
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA1 minute ago
-
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years1 minute ago
-
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience16 minutes ago
-
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season31 minutes ago
-
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit31 minutes ago
-
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jordan1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations2 hours ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal2 hours ago
-
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world2 hours ago
-
Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star2 hours ago