EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will demonstrate its latest multi-domain capabilities at Partner 2025, the international defence exhibition taking place from 23rd to 26th September in Belgrade, Serbia.
This marks EDGE’s debut at the exhibition and underlines the group’s expanding strategic focus on the Balkans and the broader Central and Eastern European markets.
The biennial event, supported by Serbia’s Ministry of Defence, will bring together high-level delegations, senior government officials, and representatives from NATO, the European Defence Agency, and other international defence and security organisations to explore the latest innovations in artillery and missile systems, armoured vehicles, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), radars, simulators, and naval platforms.
EDGE will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of defence solutions spanning air systems, precision-guided munitions, electro-optics, radar, electronic warfare, and non-lethal technologies.
In the air domain, EDGE will present its SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, designed to deliver rapid, precision strikes against fixed targets, alongside ANAVIA’s HT-100 long-range, heavy-lift multi-role vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV, optimised for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics, search and rescue, and infrastructure monitoring operations.
The group will also feature its RASH 1M, RASH 2M and RASH 2H precision-guided munitions, developed for patrol missions, border protection, and neutralising high-value threats, as well as the THUNDER family of aerial munition guidance kits, including the THUNDER P-31, THUNDER P-32, and THUNDER P-34, offering cost-effective short-range strike capabilities.
On the electro-optics front, EDGE will present the KASHIF 600 and KASHIF 700 lightweight stabilised, gimballed tactical systems for UAVs and ground robotics, the MIRSAD-X and MIRSAD NG surveillance and targeting systems, and the TAWAQ-S and TAWAQ-X 3D surveillance radars.
In electronic warfare, EDGE will display a range of advanced solutions, including the BORDERSHIELD autonomous border surveillance and security system, the GPS-PROTECT 2 anti-jamming platform for GPS receivers, and the SKYSHIELD-N counter-UAS system, which combines jamming and spoofing capabilities for reliable point defence.
EDGE will also showcase its extensive portfolio of non-lethal technologies and ammunition, including the CONDOR DROP remote cartridge air-drop system and COP-EYE body camera with integrated facial and OCR recognition technologies, among others.
