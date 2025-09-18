Open Menu

UAE Chairs Session On Digital Trade At WTO Parliamentary Conference In Geneva

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The UAE chaired a parliamentary session titled “Promoting Multilateralism Through Digital Trade" at the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (PCWTO) in Geneva, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the European Parliament, with the participation of lawmakers, policymakers and international experts.

Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Federal National Council Parliamentary Division in the IPU, and member of the Steering Committee of the PCWTO, led the session. He stressed the importance of parliamentary action in supporting efforts to establish binding and effective rules for digital trade, while underscoring the need to continue reforming the WTO to meet member states’ requirements and safeguard trade multilateralism as a pillar of stability and global economic growth.

He noted that parliaments have a key responsibility to advance legislative initiatives that remove barriers to cross-border digital trade and build digital trust, thereby empowering entrepreneurs and consumers, driving the digital economy and reinforcing global efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system.

