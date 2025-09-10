FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the AI-powered Human Resources Assistant, a groundbreaking initiative that reflects the UAE’s vision of leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance government operations.

The new system aims to transform the federal HR ecosystem by improving service quality, offering seamless and instant employee experiences, and fostering a more efficient work environment through innovative AI-driven solutions.

The HR Assistant will serve more than 50,000 federal government employees. In its initial phase, it provides 108 services, automates around 80% of employees’ self-service HR procedures, and instantly responds to 80% of inquiries related to HR legislation. This is expected to save approximately 170,000 working hours annually in technical and legal HR support.

The system relies on AI Agents technology, a sophisticated AI-powered platform capable of executing tasks, processing procedures, and answering queries on behalf of employees.

It analyses data from the federal HR information system Bayanati and delivers accurate, personalised responses through interactive written or voice-based interfaces in both Arabic and English, without human intervention.

Federal government employees can access the AI-powered HR Assistant anytime, anywhere, via the Authority’s website www.fahr.gov.ae or its FAHR smart app.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, affirmed that the launch of the AI-powered HR Assistant embodies the directives of the UAE’s leadership to harness artificial intelligence in driving a qualitative transformation in federal HR management and reinforcing the country’s global leadership in this field.

She stressed that the government continues to innovate and develop advanced technological models that elevate services and deliver future-ready, efficient, and personalised experiences for all employees.