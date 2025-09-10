UAE President Welcomed By King Of Bahrain On Fraternal Visit
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SAKHIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a fraternal visit.
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain welcomed His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Sakhir Air Base.
His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr.
Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Fahad Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and several top officials.
