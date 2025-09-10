Open Menu

UAE President Welcomed By King Of Bahrain On Fraternal Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain on fraternal visit

SAKHIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a fraternal visit.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain welcomed His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Sakhir Air Base.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr.

Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Fahad Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and several top officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Bahrain Industry Top Court

Recent Stories

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

6 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council highlights regional importance o ..

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..

22 minutes ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Ab ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

37 minutes ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

1 hour ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 hour ago
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 hour ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 hour ago
 Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto w ..

Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..

1 hour ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 hour ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

1 hour ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East