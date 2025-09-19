Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al Ain Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Etihad Rail, the master developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network project, led by Shadi Malak, the company’s CEO.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was briefed on the latest updates of the rail network project, one of the largest strategic transport projects in the UAE.

The briefing covered freight rail services, which commenced operations in February 2023, as well as the passenger rail project scheduled to launch in 2026, in addition to plans to connect Al Ain Region with the other emirates through the national network.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reviewed detailed updates on the UAE-Oman railway link project, a joint rail network between Oman and the UAE, which entered into force in 2024. The project is being developed by Hafeet Rail, in partnership with Etihad Rail, Oman Rail and Mubadala.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that major infrastructure projects, foremost among them the UAE National Railway Network, embody the leadership’s ambitious vision for building a diversified and sustainable economy.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza added that such projects open new horizons for enhancing logistical integration at both local and regional levels, contributing to sustainable development and meeting society’s aspirations for a more prosperous future.

He also praised the efficiency of the UAE National teams and their commitment to continuing achievements that strengthen the transport and infrastructure system, highlighting that the project will enhance supply chain efficiency, facilitate smoother trade flows, and consolidate the UAE’s position as a leading hub in the transport sector, attracting further investments in line with the UAE’s comprehensive development goals.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; and several officials from the municipality, Etihad Rail and Hafeet Rail.