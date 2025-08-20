Open Menu

Rubu' Qarn A Unique Model Of Human Investment: Jawaher Al Qasimi

August 20, 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, affirmed that Sharjah is reaping the fruits of four decades of investment in building people and nurturing their skills from an early age.

Her remarks coincided with the launch of the ‘From Here the Beginning’ initiative by Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, one of the entities under the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The initiative marks 40 years since the cultural project of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was launched.

She said the initiative represents a milestone in Rubu’ Qarn’s relationship with those who have grown through it, adding that alumni will always have a role in shaping its future.

Sheikha Jawaher noted that four decades of nurturing talent have produced a generation aware of its responsibilities, equipped with knowledge and creativity, and now serving in leadership roles. Many of them, who once joined Rubu’ Qarn as children, now guide the next generation through its centres.

She stressed that these graduates are the proud yield of Sharjah’s most valuable investment, and called on them to remain committed to their mission of giving back to their community and carrying forward a legacy where human empowerment remains the emirate’s most noble investment.

Rubu’ Qarn began in 1985 with centres dedicated to children and youth, which later developed into the first Arab and regional institution focused on empowering generations. It now encompasses Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and Sharjah for Capability Development.

As part of the initiative, Rubu’ Qarn launched an Alumni Platform to connect with graduates, track long-term impact, and foster mentorship, collaboration, and career guidance. A national alumni gathering will also be organised to celebrate achievements.

A digital media campaign targeting graduates aged 18 and above invites them to register on the platform via https://rqg.ae, reinforcing the spirit of belonging and building communication between generations.

