UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Ukraine On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Ukrainian President and to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the occasion.

