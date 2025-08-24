UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since start of year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has warned of the serious risks posed by using open and untrusted public Wi-Fi networks, revealing that more than 12,000 breaches have been recorded through such networks in the country since the beginning of this year.

According to the Council, these incidents account for nearly 35 % of the total cyberattacks reported in the UAE, underscoring how hackers and intruders are increasingly targeting users through vulnerable Wi-Fi connections. These networks, the Council noted, have become effective traps for stealing passwords, banking details, and other personal information.

It reiterated the importance of vigilance when connecting to free or unsecured Wi-Fi networks, stressing that users should adopt safe practices such as avoiding sensitive transactions, enabling multi-factor authentication, and using trusted security tools to safeguard their data.

The Council warned of the risks of unsafe use of public and free Wi-Fi networks, as these networks can be a direct cause of leakage of users' personal data and financial information, which emphasises the necessity of adopting advanced protection measures, most notably the use of reliable VPN applications.

It also mentioned that Free Wi-Fi could expose your personal data, warning against hackers and intruders targeting passwords, banking details, and personal information through these insecure networks.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government at UAE Cyber Security Council, said that under the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE continues its pioneering and ongoing efforts to build a safe cyber environment that protects users from growing digital threats while keeping pace with rapid technological developments.

He added that these efforts are part of a comprehensive national vision to strengthen trust in the country’s digital ecosystem, enhance the culture of cybersecurity, and raise awareness about the importance of safe browsing and digital practices.

The Council clarified that many users do not realise the extent of the threats that can result from connecting to free Wi-Fi networks, especially in public places such as cafes, airports, and shopping centres. While these networks seem convenient in terms of speed and cost, they are often not sufficiently secured, making them an open arena for fraud and electronic hacking activities.

The Council urged individuals and institutions alike to remain cautious when connecting to free or unverified Wi-Fi networks, and to adopt secure measures such as multi-factor authentication, VPN usage, and regular software updates to safeguard their data.

‏To mitigate these risks, the Cyber Security Council provided three main steps that every user should follow to stay safe while browsing the internet on public networks:

‏° Using a reliable VPN application that encrypts the user's digital connection, making it difficult for any unauthorised party to intercept data.

‏° Activate the "Safe Browsing" feature in the browser to ensure that suspicious websites are not accessed.

‏° Avoid logging into sensitive accounts, such as banking accounts or personal email, when using open Wi-Fi networks.

The Council discussed ways to protect personal data and the risks of using free and public Wi-Fi networks. It raises awareness about cyber risks and provide guidance on how to counter various cyber threats, targeting both individuals and institutions to increase cyber awareness and enhance cyber resilience and culture.

It also enumerated the risks that users of open networks may face, indicating that hackers and fraudsters can use them to read transmitted data, record calls, redirect users to fake websites, and even intercept phone calls, in addition to the ability of attackers to install malicious or spyware programmes on users' devices without their knowledge.

‏The Council's awareness message emphasised that using a reliable VPN application not only ensures privacy but is also an effective tool for protecting digital identity in an interconnected world prone to frequent breaches, noting the necessity of well-thought-out preventive steps, and that awareness represents the first line of defense in confronting cybercrimes.

The Cyber Pulse awareness campaign, launched by the Cyber Security Council, returns for its second consecutive year on social media. The initiative reflects the UAE's ongoing efforts to build a secure cyberspace that shields users from increasing digital risks while keeping pace with rapid technological advancements. It forms part of a comprehensive national vision to strengthen trust in the country’s digital ecosystem, while promoting cybersecurity awareness and a culture of safe browsing.