Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed the launch of the first trial flight of an electric flying vehicle by China’s leading company XPENG AEROHT, in the skies of the emirate.

The demonstration took place at Al Jazirah Aviation Club, in the presence of Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, along with several sheikhs and senior officials. The milestone marks a pioneering step toward shaping the future of smart and sustainable mobility in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that the trial reflects the UAE’s vision of building a future founded on innovation and sustainability, and embodies Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to adopting the latest global technological solutions in collaboration with major international tech companies, thereby strengthening its position as a preferred destination for living, working, investment, and tourism.

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we look to the future with ambition, turning unconventional ideas into tangible achievements that contribute to building a modern, sustainable urban environment,” H.

H. Sheikh Saud said. “The trial flight of the electric flying vehicle represents a new step in our journey to develop smart, eco-friendly transportation solutions that enhance the quality of life for our people and residents, while supporting our vision of a diverse and resilient economy that anticipates the future.”

He added, “We believe the greatest challenge of our time is building more sustainable cities and smarter, less polluting transport systems. Today, from Ras Al Khaimah, we reaffirm that we are part of this global movement and an active partner in shaping its future. Launching this vehicle is not merely a technical achievement but a message that we are building a bridge from the present to the future and reinforcing our commitment to a better world for generations to come.”

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the RAK Transport Authority and XPENG AEROHT, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, to develop and deploy flying vehicle technologies in the emirate for purposes including tourism, leisure, and rescue operations.

