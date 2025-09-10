Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the opening of the 14th International Government Communication Forum, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The opening featured two inspiring keynote speeches delivered by Sal Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy, and William Kamkwamba, a Malawian innovator and engineer.

The two speeches offered powerful and complementary visions highlighting the transformative role of education and innovation in driving change and advancing sustainable development. Sal Khan spoke about the impact of knowledge and modern technology in empowering individuals and fostering a "happiness economy," while William Kamkwamba shared a real-life example of how human ingenuity and determination can turn the challenges of poverty and famine into opportunities for creating simple, homegrown solutions that inspire on a global scale.

Sal Khan opened his keynote address by emphasising the importance of education and the role of knowledge-based societies. He called for shaping a future grounded in a “happiness economy” and urged the launch of a global movement to reimagine the structure of society. Khan stressed that true progress should be measured not solely by economic indicators, but by the degree of human well-being and personal fulfillment.

Khan highlighted the critical need to ensure equitable access to learning opportunities within societies, emphasising their vital role in driving development. He said, “I imagined a world where anyone, anywhere, could access knowledge and education for free—and I took it upon myself to help make that vision a reality. Education is the most powerful tool for empowerment. It’s not the end goal, but the starting point for meaningful change. It enables us to grow, understand, make informed decisions, and rise above challenges.”

The Founder and CEO of Khan academy stressed that the democratisation of knowledge serves as a vital bridge connecting all sectors of society—particularly governments and their citizens. This connection, he noted, is essential for cultivating informed individuals capable of addressing today’s most urgent global challenges.

He described investing in education and access to knowledge as the smartest investment any society can make.

Khan concluded his inspiring address by underscoring the importance of ensuring access to basic education. He stated, “A happiness economy cannot thrive unless people feel seen, heard, and empowered. When we turn education into a force for justice, we give every individual the opportunity to learn, grow, and flourish—building a world where quality of life becomes the true measure of success.”

Malawi engineer and inventor William Kamkwamba shared his moving experience in an inspiring speech. He spoke about his childhood, which was shaped by the challenges of farming in a rural African village in his country. He emphasised that self-reliance and self-confidence are essential to overcome all challenges facing individuals and societies in order to achieve the desired change for a better life.

Kamkwamba spoke about the transformative power of education and books, describing them as the foundation for positive change. He shared his personal story of hardship when his small village in Malawi was struck by a severe drought. Determined to find solutions, he set out on an uncertain journey in search of ways to help his community survive. One book on energy, discovered in a city library, changed the course of his life.

Driven by a deep passion for learning, Kamkwamba’s determination caught the attention of a local library that offered him support. Soon after, officials visited his village to see his project firsthand. The visit sparked widespread media coverage, spotlighting his ingenious invention—a wind turbine built from scrap wood and an old bicycle. His story of innovation and resilience quickly spread beyond his village, inspiring people around the world.

In closing his speech, the Malawian innovator reflected on the lessons learned from his first invention and his ongoing efforts to support other innovators. He said, "I considered what could have made the journey of developing talent, creating inventions, and delivering community-driven solutions easier—like having mentors and support tools. That inspired me to establish an organisation dedicated to providing this kind of support."