UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia and Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th August 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 84 Ukrainian captives and 84 Russian captives, bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 4,349.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the two countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours. This reflects the confidence and appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the sixteenth, reflects the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.
