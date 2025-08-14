Open Menu

UAE Rescue Team Continues Forest Firefighting Operations In Albania

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The UAE Rescue Team is continuing its efforts for the fourth consecutive day to extinguish multiple wildfires in various locations across the Republic of Albania, in close coordination with Albanian authorities.

The UAE Rescue Team is working tirelessly to combat the blazes, maintaining constant field monitoring to ensure the fires are fully contained and to prevent any flare-ups, despite facing challenges such as soaring temperatures.

Operations began on Monday in the forests of the Gramsh area and surrounding areas, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support firefighting efforts in Albania.

Equipped with state-of-the-art firefighting tools and technology, the team has been carrying out its mission with high skill and efficiency.

Regular meetings between the UAE Rescue Team and Albanian officials are ongoing to assess the evolving situation, monitor the fire zones closely, and develop strategies to accelerate containment and extinguishing operations.

Related Topics

Fire Technology UAE Gramsh Albania Albanian

Recent Stories

Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Counc ..

1 minute ago
 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attrac ..

31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting oper ..

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

2 minutes ago
 China's data industry more than doubles in market ..

China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period

2 minutes ago
 Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 p ..

Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy

2 minutes ago
 MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, ..

MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal

17 minutes ago
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 ..

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

32 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions ..

UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program

39 minutes ago
 National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

44 minutes ago
 National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on ..

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

48 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

56 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East