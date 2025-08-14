Open Menu

Salem Al Yafei Joins Team Abu Dhabi In Formula 2 Powerboat Racing In Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Team Abu Dhabi, under the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, has announced the signing of Emirati racer Salem Al Yafei to compete in the UIM F2 World Championship. Al Yafei previously raced with the team in the Formula 4 category during past seasons.

The selection of Al Yafei comes as part of the team’s strategy to strengthen its line-up with experienced competitors on the world stage. With an impressive record in Formula 4 racing, he brings the ability to quickly adapt to the demands of the Formula 2 class and challenge for top positions.

Al Yafei is set to make his Formula 2 debut in the upcoming World Championship round in San Nazzaro, Italy, taking place from 29 to 31 August, alongside teammate Rashed Al Qemzi.

