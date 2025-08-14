- Home
- Middle East
- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Gaza’s health sector
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Delivers Medicines, Medical Supplies To Support Gaza’s Health Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 14th August 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Gaza Strip, has delivered a shipment of medicines and medical supplies to the health sector, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The aid will be distributed to hospitals and medical facilities to help address acute shortages and strengthen their ability to respond to emergencies. Among the recipients was Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which received several truckloads carrying essential medicines and critical supplies. The delivery aims to boost the hospital’s capacity to handle urgent cases at a time when it is facing severe shortages of medicines and equipment.
Sharif Al-Nayrab, Media Director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, reaffirmed that the UAE continues to provide medical aid and pharmaceuticals to the Gaza Strip under the initiative to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system and alleviate the suffering of hospitals and patients.
Heba Alnajjar, Emergency medical teams (EMT) coordinator at WHO, stated that the organisation delivered the shipment to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, containing all essential and currently unavailable medicines in Gaza’s health facilities.
She expressed hope for continued cooperation and the entry of more UAE aid to support the health sector.
Dr. Ibrahim Al-Farra, Director of the Palestinian Aid Delivering Committee at the Ministry of Health in Gaza, described the UAE’s assistance as a “lifeline” for all patients, noting that the continued supply of medicines and medical equipment revitalises hospitals and helps save the lives of the sick and wounded.
The delivery is part of an ongoing series of aid shipments scheduled for the coming period, as part of the UAE’s sustained efforts through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to ease the health crisis in Gaza and ensure the continuity of medical services.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
More Stories From Middle East
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Gaza’s health sector2 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion1 hour ago
-
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July1 hour ago
-
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer Sankyo Tateyama1 hour ago
-
Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Council to host ‘Dubai Youth Lab’2 hours ago
-
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players representing 82 countri ..2 hours ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania2 hours ago
-
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period2 hours ago
-
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy2 hours ago
-
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal2 hours ago
-
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q22 hours ago
-
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes rise 6.7%3 hours ago