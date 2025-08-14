China's Data Industry More Than Doubles In Market Size During 2021-2025 Period
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) BEIJING, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) - China's data industry scale reached 5.86 trillion Yuan (about US$ 821.45 billion) by the end of 2024, up 117 percent from the end of 2020, Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said at a press conference Thursday in Beijing.
Liu said the number of data-related enterprises in China had exceeded 400,000 by the end of 2024, and the sector is expected to maintain strong growth in the coming years.
According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, By 2024, the average research and development investment of listed data companies increased by 79% compared with the end of 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 15.7%.
The Yangtze River Delta, one of China's most economically vibrant regions including cities of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Nanjing, gathered more than 100,000 data companies by the end of 2024.
The data industry scale in the Yangtze River Delta accounted for 22.6% of the national total by 2024.
Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou are playing leading roles in the data industrial development in the country with their advantages of rich resources, technological innovation and diverse application scenarios, according to the National Data Administration.
"This year, we plan to deploy a new batch of pilot projects for the construction of data industry clusters. With these new projects, we will continuously optimize the industrial layout and accelerate the formation of industrial ecology and scale advantages," Liu said.
Recent Stories
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Council to host ‘Dubai Youth Lab’1 minute ago
-
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players representing 82 countri ..1 minute ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania2 minutes ago
-
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period2 minutes ago
-
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy2 minutes ago
-
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal17 minutes ago
-
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q232 minutes ago
-
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes rise 6.7%1 hour ago
-
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry2 hours ago
-
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa Water Investment Su ..3 hours ago
-
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th edition3 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims3 hours ago