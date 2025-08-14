EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer Sankyo Tateyama

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates and the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer, today announced an agreement to supply of CelestiAL-R billets to Sankyo Tateyama, the leading Japanese manufacture of aluminium components for architectural and industrial applications through our strategic partner ITOCHU Corporation.
CelestiAL-R is the world’s first combination of aluminium produced with solar power and scrap metal, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The introduction of CelestiAL-R billets allows EGA to meet further demand for low-carbon aluminium in extrusion and forging applications. Previously, EGA only produced CelestiAL-R foundry alloys which are ideal for re-melting applications.
Demand for low-carbon aluminium is rising in Japan as industries seek to reduce their carbon footprint in line with national net-zero targets.
EGA and ITOCHU supplies aluminium ingot and billet to Sankyo Tateyama, and in 2024 started to supply CelestiAL, which is solar power generated aluminium.
EGA is able to produce CelestiAL-R to customer specifications due to the high quality of EGA’s Primary aluminium, the rigorous selection of scrap metal, and the flexibility of EGA’s Casthouses.
Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Our first production of CelestiAL-R billets is a step forward in expanding the portfolio of our most sustainable aluminium products. At EGA, we focus on innovation and flexibility in delivering the highest quality, low-carbon aluminium to meet specific customer needs. We value our long-standing partnership with Sankyo Tateyama and thank them for their continued trust in EGA.”
Shozo Hirano, President of Sankyo Tateyama, said: “Reducing Scope 3 CO2 emissions from aluminium raw material is a major challenge in achieving carbon neutral. By using CelestiAL-R in addition to CelestiAL, which is supplied by our long time partners EGA and ITOCHU Corporation, we aim to contribute to sustainable and affluent life.”
Scrap for CelestiAL-R is a mix of post-consumer and pre-consumer industrial scrap. All scrap arriving at EGA is tested against 40 different chemical and other property requirements.
