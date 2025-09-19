Open Menu

UAE Pavilion At Expo 2025 Osaka Conducts Workshop On Traditional Crafts

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka hosted a specialised workshop on traditional crafts, organised in collaboration with House of Artisans and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Visitors were introduced to the secrets of making oud, incense, and authentic Emirati perfumes, in an experience that reflected the richness of the national identity and the unique artistic and aesthetic taste that distinguishes Emirati culture.

Nouf Al Dhaheri, Artisan Affairs Administrator at the House of Artisans, said that the House conducted a series of workshops within the UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 as part of the perfume programme.

She emphasised that the participation aimed to highlight the culture of Emirati perfumes and incense and to share this aspect of heritage with the world, praising the wide turnout and strong interest the workshops received from visitors.

