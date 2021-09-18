UAE Youth Minister, MoIAT Under-Secretary meet Emirati candidates nominated for IEC Young Professionals Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) Four Emirati candidates nominated to represent the UAE at the upcoming 85th General Assembly of the International Electrotechnical Organisation’s (IEC), met with Shamma Al Mazrui, the UAE’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

Four national entities nominated the four youth ambassadors who specialise in engineering and technology for the IEC’s Youth Professionals Programme (IECYPP). During the virtual meeting with Al Mazrui and Al Suwaidi, they discussed their ambitions of representing their country at the IEC’s annual meeting.

At the beginning of the virtual meeting, Shamma Al Mazrui said the UAE’s youth had achieved remarkable things in recent years thanks to the platform provided by the country’s leadership which prioritises youth empowerment.

Al Mazrui said, "The UAE’s leadership has always upheld the values of investing in our youth. They truly believe in the ability of our young people to communicate, innovate, and enhance the nation’s competitiveness on the global stage. Young people are key drivers of our socioeconomic development as we turn our sights to the next fifty years."

Al Mazrui lauded the four candidates for representing the UAE in IEC’s meetings, a major global event that the UAE will host for the first time. He wished them success in competing for the Asian seat to represent the organisation globally and inspire youth worldwide.

Al Suwaidi congratulated the candidates, noting that hosting the Young Professionals Programme in conjunction with the IEC General Assembly meeting aligns with the objectives of the National In-Country Value Programme, which aims to provide global training opportunities for young engineers, investing in building national capabilities and empowering youth through the national industrial sector.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the youth’s participation in this global event will help enhance their role and international engagement in standardisation and conformity assessment efforts at the international and national levels, especially in light of the launch of the Emirates Youth Council and local youth councils across the country.

The candidates include Aliaa Al Zaabi, Senior Electrical Engineer at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Lubna Al Muaini, Senior Engineer at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Reem Al Falasi, IoT Research and Development Engineer at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), and Mohamed Hassan, Physical Health Engineer at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

As part of IECYPP, Aliaa, Lubna, Reem, and Mohamed, will participate in discussions with the leaders of the organisation, technical committees and conformity systems to share their ideas through interactive workshops. They will also attend the meeting of the General Assembly and technical committees as observers. They will conduct a number of field tours to industrial sites in the country. The meetings will witness the selection of three ambassadors (leaders) for the 2021 programme, where the UAE youth will compete for an Asian seat among the ambassadors of the Young Professionals Programme.

The Emirati engineers were selected from 17 candidates working in the security, oil and gas, nuclear energy, industry, telecommunications, services and renewable energy sectors, and specialising in architectural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, nuclear engineering, electronic engineering, marine electrotechnical engineering, information technology networks, computer science and civil engineering.