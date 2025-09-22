Open Menu

UN Report Urges Rethink Of Global Water Crisis Affecting Millions

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) – A new United Nations report has called for a fundamental reassessment of the global water crisis, which continues to deprive millions of people of their right to safe drinking water.

The report, issued by Pedro Arrojo-Agudo is the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, stressed the urgent need for effective international strategies to manage water resources and address the shortage of clean water, particularly among poor and marginalised communities.

He urged the adoption of a human rights-based approach in tackling the crisis.

Arrojo-Agudo emphasised that the current water crisis should not be regarded merely as an issue of scarcity solvable through technological solutions alone. He explained that billions of people are not simply individuals lacking access to water in their neighborhoods, but rather poor and marginalised groups who live near rivers or above polluted groundwater reserves.

