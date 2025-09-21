Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty Powers To Second In Tour De Luxembourg Time Trial

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time trial

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Brandon McNulty powered to an impressive second place in today’s individual time trial at the Tour de Luxembourg, a result that elevated him into the overall race lead with just one stage remaining.

Teammate Nils Politt also delivered a fine performance, placing 7th on the stage, as Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) took an impressive victory.

The Stage 4 time trial, covering 26.3km around Niederanven, featured rolling terrain and a technical finale. McNulty executed a near-perfect ride, finishing 27 seconds behind stage winner Hayter.

His effort propelled him into the yellow leader’s jersey, positioning UAE Team Emirates–XRG at the head of the general classification with one decisive stage still to come.

McNulty said, “Being in the leader’s jersey is always nice. It was a hard TT, but I executed my plan on the road and today there was just one guy stronger. Tomorrow, I think we can set out to defend the jersey and we have a strong team to do that. It’s an advantage for us to have some brilliant teammates at the race.”

