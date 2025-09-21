Open Menu

Khalifa Fund To Empower 1,000 Entrepreneurs During First Six Months Of 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital Of The World'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced that it has provided support exceeding AED1.4 billion to more than 1,200 companies since its establishment in 2007 until the end of last August.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the launch of the national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World', that the Fund aims to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during the first six months of the campaign, with aspirations to achieve greater results in the upcoming stages.

She explained that the Khalifa Fund will offer around 70 specialised training courses under six different categories, covering all stages of the entrepreneurial journey, from the idea stage, to establishment, and through to business growth.

She added that the Fund will fully contribute to supporting the goals of the national campaign by investing in human capital, empowering youth, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Related Topics

World Business Enterprise August All From Billion

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

31 minutes ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

1 hour ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

1 hour ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

2 hours ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East