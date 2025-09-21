- Home
Khalifa Fund To Empower 1,000 Entrepreneurs During First Six Months Of 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital Of The World'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced that it has provided support exceeding AED1.4 billion to more than 1,200 companies since its establishment in 2007 until the end of last August.
Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said in statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the launch of the national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World', that the Fund aims to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during the first six months of the campaign, with aspirations to achieve greater results in the upcoming stages.
She explained that the Khalifa Fund will offer around 70 specialised training courses under six different categories, covering all stages of the entrepreneurial journey, from the idea stage, to establishment, and through to business growth.
She added that the Fund will fully contribute to supporting the goals of the national campaign by investing in human capital, empowering youth, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
