Canada recognises State of Palestine

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sunday that his country now recognises the State of Palestine.

"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney said in a statement.

Carney said the Palestinian Authority has provided "direct commitments" to Canada on reforming its governance, to hold general elections in 2026.