Open Menu

Minister Of Economy: UAE Seeks To Increase Number Of Startups To More Than Two Million By 2031

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two million by 2031

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that startups and entrepreneurs constitute a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s economic growth journey, noting that the country aims to increase the number of companies to more than two million by 2031.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the press conference announcing the details of

the national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World', Al Marri added that the UAE also aims to see 10 unicorns emerge during the same period, with about five unicorn companies having already originated from the country.

He pointed out that the campaign supports these national goals by providing an enabling environment that empowers youth to launch their entrepreneurial ventures and achieve growth and expansion.

He explained that the UAE possesses comprehensive strategies that encompass economic clusters, food security, economic openness through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, as well as strategies for innovation and intellectual property protection, affirming the readiness of the national infrastructure to support the growth of startups at both the Federal and local levels.

He noted that the UAE today hosts more than 1.2 million companies, of which around one million are owned by entrepreneurs, representing nearly 94% of the total. This, he emphasised, reflects the pivotal role of entrepreneurs in strengthening the national economy.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contributed 63.5% to the non-oil GDP of the national economy by mid-2022, while SMEs account for 95% of the total number of companies operating in the UAE markets.

Related Topics

World UAE Same Market From Million

Recent Stories

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

47 minutes ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

1 hour ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

1 hour ago
Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

2 hours ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East