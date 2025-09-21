Open Menu

UK Formally Recognises Palestinian State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 07:15 PM

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The UK has formally recognised Palestine to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state. Recognising Palestine is a historic decision, firmly grounded in the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, which the government committed to as part of its manifesto, he said.

"Recognition is an important step to preserve the prospect of a two-state solution, at a time when it is now under unprecedented threat. Two states is the only way to safeguard long term peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,'' he said in a statement published by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Prime Minister makes clear that Hamas will have no role in the future of Palestine and reiterates his call for them to release the hostages immediately and unconditionally.

