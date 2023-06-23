Al-Benyan participates in G20 Education Ministers meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, participated Thursday in the meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) Education Ministers, which was chaired by Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, which also was attended by representatives of regional and international organizations, Al-Benyan thanked India for the successes achieved during its presidency of the G20, highlighting the importance of education as a fundamental human right and significant pillar of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted that the great attention to education and human capital development by the Kingdom's leadership is a significant pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 and has immensely contributed to improving education reform strategies and policies.

He underscored the importance of boosting the preparedness of the education systems in the G20 member states and other countries and enhancing international cooperation in this regard. He also expressed his wishes for success to Brazil during its presidency of the G20 in 2024.