Arce, heir to Morales, wins Bolivia election in 1st round: exit poll

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, appeared headed to a first-round election victory Sunday with 52.4 percent of the vote, according to an authoritative exit poll from tv station Unitel.

The former economy minister is more than 20 points ahead of main rival Carlos Mesa, who has 31.5 percent of the vote, the poll showed, with 5.44 percent of the vote officially counted.