Australia Detects First Covid Omicron Infections
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:50 AM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Health officials said Sunday they had detected the Covid Omicron strain in Australia for the first time after testing two passengers from southern Africa who flew into Sydney.
The eastern state of New South Wales' health authority said it had conducted urgent genomic testing and confirmed the new strain was present in two passengers who arrived Saturday in Sydney.