Beijing Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions As Epidemic Wanes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) --:Beijing will relax curbs on indoor dining, courier services and in-person classes as the epidemic situation has improved in the city, local authorities said Sunday.

The new rules will take effect starting on Monday in all districts of the Chinese capital except Fengtai District and some areas of Changping District.

Starting from Monday, dine-in services at restaurants will be available and couriers are allowed to enter residential communities.

Public places such as libraries, museums, cinemas and gyms are allowed to resume operations, with the total visitor flow not exceeding 75 percent of the maximum capacity.

Those who enter public places, take public transportation, or attend gatherings must hold a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

