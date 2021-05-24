Cable car in Italy plunges to ground, killing 14

ROME , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :- A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground near Italy's northern city of Verbania on Sunday, killing 14 people, according to authorities.

A 9-year-old child who was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to a hospital in the city of Turin but could not be saved, the National Corps for Mountain and Speleological Rescue said in a statement.

There were 15 people reportedly in the cabin at the time of the incident and the treatment of a seriously injured 5-year-old child continues.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President David Sassoli expressed their deep sorrow over the accident in their condolence messages.

The Verbania Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the accident on the Stresa-Mottarone cable car line, according to local media reports.