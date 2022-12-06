China further optimizes Covid-19 prevention and control policies

BEIJING, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) ::China is optimizing and refining its COVID-19 response to minimize its impact on people's livelihoods, with policies on nucleic acid testing, drug purchase, and travelling adjusted.

The districts of Tianhe, Panyu, and Liwan in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, lifted all temporary control measures from November 30. All areas except those designated as high-risk are now classified as low-risk or subject to regular control measures, CGTN reported.

Starting from Monday, Beijing residents who have gone more than two days since their last nucleic acid test will be allowed to take buses or the subway.

Similar policies on taking public transportation services have also been announced in other provinces and municipalities like east China's Zhejiang Province and Shanghai and north China's Tianjin.

The cities of Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Taizhou and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province announced on Sunday that regular nucleic acid tests would be canceled and residents could do the test at will.

Nucleic acid tests will no longer be required, and the "health code" will remain normal for those who buy drugs for antipyretic, calming a cough, and treatment of dry and sore pharynx – medication that might be used to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

East China's Shandong Province canceled its "landing inspection" requirement for mandatory nucleic acid testing at traffic stations, ports and highway toll booths from Monday.

The Tianhe, Haizhu and Liwan districts in Guangzhou have announced the reopening of restaurants, cinemas and other closed and semi-closed venues starting Wednesday. Many catering enterprises also resumed dine-in services, and some fitness and swimming centers have also reopened, according to Xinhua.

Zhengzhou City in central China's Henan Province announced on Sunday that indoor venues like KTV, game rooms, beauty parlors and internet cafes could be reopened with the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, such as scanning codes, temperature testing, wearing masks and checking for negative nucleic acid tests within 48 hours.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan underlined the importance of constantly optimizing the country's COVID-19 response.

Sun urged efforts to further optimize the COVID-19 response, improve diagnosis, testing, treatment and quarantine measures, strengthen immunization of the whole population, particularly the elderly, and step up the preparation of medications and other medical resources.

China issued a plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations among elderly people on Tuesday, aiming to accelerate the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and above and continue to push for the inoculation of those aged between 60 and 79.

Local governments said in their circulars that they would continue to optimize and adjust relevant prevention and control measures in accordance with the country's policies.