China Publishes Second Batch Of Lunar Sample Data Online

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

China publishes second batch of lunar sample data online

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China's space agency has released the online database of the second batch of the lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe.

Researchers and the public can access the Lunar and Deep Space Exploration Scientific Data and Sample Release System via the website www.clep.org.

cn, where they can apply for data and samples, according to the China National Space Administration.

The first batch of the lunar samples, about 17 grams, was delivered to 13 institutions on July 12.

The Chang'e-5 probe, which returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the lunar surface.

