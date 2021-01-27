Chinese experience to add value in Pak Agri development: Chairman of CPEC Authority

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :"The Chinese experience which is monumentally acknowledged worldwide will become very handy in adding value to our agriculture development of the country," said Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman of CPEC Authority.

Addressing at the oneline launching ceremony of China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform, organized by China Economic Net (CEN) and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), he said, "We are also looking forward to modernizing our supply chain, food processing industry and exports potential." "All the ministries are working and we are harmonizing our efforts to enhance our yield here, lifting our marginalized people out of poverty and then also enhancing our exports not only to China but to the entire world," he added.

He said this initiative of launching a platform for agriculture and industrial information by Ambassador Nong Rong supported by CMEC and CEN couldn't have been at the better time. The platform will optimize the true potential of economic integration between the two countries.

He also said agriculture is highly essential for Pakistan's food security and exports potential.

Pakistan needs help in agriculture from mechanization to water management to cooperate farming and from seed germination to pest control. Pakistan needs help from our Chinese brothers, he remarked.

The launching ceremony introduced the details of this platform, including its objective, plan and ways of use, etc. At the same time, discussions themed China-Pakistan agricultural B2B cooperation and the building of industrial information communication platform were held, which are to discuss the current and the future development of bilateral agricultural and industrial cooperation.

This platform will collect and display information and achievements of agriculture and industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Moreover, it will organize business forums, seminars, business delegations and other activities to promote exchanges and cooperation in the field of agriculture and industry, and advance B2B cooperation between the two countries.