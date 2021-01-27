UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Experience To Add Value In Pak Agri Development: Chairman Of CPEC Authority

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Chinese experience to add value in Pak Agri development: Chairman of CPEC Authority

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :"The Chinese experience which is monumentally acknowledged worldwide will become very handy in adding value to our agriculture development of the country," said Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman of CPEC Authority.

Addressing at the oneline launching ceremony of China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform, organized by China Economic Net (CEN) and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), he said, "We are also looking forward to modernizing our supply chain, food processing industry and exports potential." "All the ministries are working and we are harmonizing our efforts to enhance our yield here, lifting our marginalized people out of poverty and then also enhancing our exports not only to China but to the entire world," he added.

He said this initiative of launching a platform for agriculture and industrial information by Ambassador Nong Rong supported by CMEC and CEN couldn't have been at the better time. The platform will optimize the true potential of economic integration between the two countries.

He also said agriculture is highly essential for Pakistan's food security and exports potential.

Pakistan needs help in agriculture from mechanization to water management to cooperate farming and from seed germination to pest control. Pakistan needs help from our Chinese brothers, he remarked.

The launching ceremony introduced the details of this platform, including its objective, plan and ways of use, etc. At the same time, discussions themed China-Pakistan agricultural B2B cooperation and the building of industrial information communication platform were held, which are to discuss the current and the future development of bilateral agricultural and industrial cooperation.

This platform will collect and display information and achievements of agriculture and industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Moreover, it will organize business forums, seminars, business delegations and other activities to promote exchanges and cooperation in the field of agriculture and industry, and advance B2B cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business Water China Agriculture CPEC Same All From Industry

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz snubs Shehbaz Gill for sharing inform ..

6 minutes ago

China's agricultural product wholesale price edge ..

5 minutes ago

Australia ordered to pay migrants for privacy brea ..

5 minutes ago

S.Korean PM says to enact law covering loss of mic ..

10 minutes ago

Peshawar district divided into seven tehsils for u ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese experience to add value in Pak Agri develo ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.