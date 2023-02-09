UrduPoint.com

Chinese Premier Sends Congratulations On "Icebreakers" 2023 Chinese New Year Celebration

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Chinese premier sends congratulations on "Icebreakers" 2023 Chinese New Year celebration

BEIJING,, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the "Icebreakers" 2023 Chinese New Year celebration hosted by Britain's 48 Group Club.

In the message, Li said that 70 years ago, visionary people in the British business community broke the ice with great courage and opened the door to China-Britain trade.

At present, the international and regional situations are undergoing complex and profound changes, and geopolitics, world economy, climate change, food and energy security and other fields are facing severe risks and challenges, Li said, adding that when difficulties arise, it is all the more important to carry on the "icebreaking" spirit, strengthen exchanges and cooperation with a pioneering attitude, properly handle contradictions and differences, improve people's wellbeing and achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results.

Li pointed out that China unswervingly adheres to the path of peaceful development, upholds the basic state policy of reform and opening-up, and stands ready to work with all parties to safeguard world peace and promote development and prosperity.

Li said both China and Britain are the permanent members of the UN Security Council and major economies in the world, and maintaining a sound and stable bilateral relationship is in the interests of both sides and the world.

He expressed the hope that the business communities of both countries will continue to make new and greater contributions to China-Britain friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business China All

Recent Stories

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

10 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.