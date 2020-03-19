UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Rica Sees First Virus Death

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:20 AM

Costa Rica sees first virus death

San José, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Costa Rica saw its first death from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, an 87-year-old man who had been hospitalized, the government said.

He was in intensive care at the hospital in Alajuela city, 15 kilometers (nine miles) northeast of the capital San Jose, where most of the country's infections are concentrated, the health ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after health minister Daniel Salas announced a sharp rise in the country's total cases, up to 69 from 50.

Although the COVID-19 illness was initially slower to take hold in Latin America than other parts of the world, it is increasingly affecting Central and South America.

Related Topics

World Alajuela San Jose Man Costa Rica From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 seconds ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

6 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.