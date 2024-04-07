DC, DPO Haripur inspect bus terminals to review fares compliance

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad along with District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar on Sunday paid a comprehensive visit to various bus terminals including Haripur to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mansehra to ensure compliance with government fare regulations among transporters and drivers.

During their visit, they issued clear directives emphasizing the importance of displaying the government fare schedule on the front screen of vehicles. They also stressed that passengers should only be allowed as per the permit regulations.

To enforce these regulations, they warned of strict actions, including permit cancellations and vehicle impoundment, in case of any violations.

In addition to overseeing fare compliance, the DPO Haripur directed the Traffic Police to intensify efforts to manage traffic flow and ensure fare adherence, especially during the Eid period. Furthermore, they took the opportunity to visit the main market of Haripur, where they commended the effective deployment of security forces on duty.