Dukla Michalovce takes third consecutive victory in Slovak ice hockey league

BRATISLAVA, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:HK Dukla Ingema Michalovce was on a roll in the Slovak ice hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga, winning its third consecutive match on Friday and moving to the second spot.

Michalovce beat MHK 32 Liptovsky Mikulas 4-1, winning the fifth out of the last six rounds.

MHK had no real chance after conceding three consecutive powerplay goals. The home team's Russian defenseman Alexander Shepelev cut the deficit to two in the second period but Michalovce's fourth powerplay goal of the night set the final score.

Nitra scored two goals in each period to destroy the league's newcomer HC Grotto Presov 8-3, while HC Slovan Bratislava had to give up its runner-up spot after a surprising 3-2 defeat to HC '05 Banska Bystrica.