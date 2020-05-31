Egypt army says 19 militants killed in Sinai

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Egypt's military said it had killed 19 militants in targeted ground and air operations as part of its battle to quell a long-running insurgency in north Sinai.

Five soldiers were killed or wounded in the operations last week, according to the online video statement Saturday, which did not specify the number of military fatalities.

The video, replete with a dramatic score, said troops had killed three "extremely dangerous" militants as well as 16 others in precision airstrikes on their "terrorist hideouts".

"Two officers, a non-commissioned officer and two soldiers were killed and wounded in the operations", the statement said.

Troops had recovered troves of automatic rifles, hand grenades androcket-propelled grenades in possession of the militants, the army added.